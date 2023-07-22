WOW-token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $232.37 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $232.37 million and approximately $22.05 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02323625 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $6.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

