Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,759 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Stock Up 4.7 %
NYSE DHR traded up $11.50 on Friday, reaching $255.88. 7,389,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.92. The company has a market cap of $188.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.50.
Insider Transactions at Danaher
In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
