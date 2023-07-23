1,100 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.11. 173,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.13 and its 200-day moving average is $188.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $209.18.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.