1,100 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.11. 173,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.13 and its 200-day moving average is $188.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $209.18.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.