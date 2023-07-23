1,319 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,488,000 after buying an additional 2,980,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 409.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,393,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.19.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $171.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $178.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $167,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total value of $167,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $3,272,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,332 shares of company stock worth $22,931,006. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.