2,136 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 800.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $112.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.19.

Airbnb Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $148.77 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $149.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 184,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,517,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,591,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 184,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,517,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,427,045 shares of company stock valued at $300,387,637 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

