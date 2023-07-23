26,705 Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Bought by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in CNX Resources by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 810,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 317,261 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 234,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 137,835 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNX opened at $18.46 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.78 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 17.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

