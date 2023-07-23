33,128 Shares in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Purchased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO opened at $25.04 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.00 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven E. Shebik purchased 8,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Shebik purchased 8,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

