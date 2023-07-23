51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $48.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 152.30% and a negative net margin of 118.51%. The company had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

