9,000 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Pinterest by 315.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PINS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,458 over the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

