A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.57.

Shares of AOS opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.43.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 93.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 344.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

