ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $216.27 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021640 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017202 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014019 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,814.91 or 1.00063796 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001699 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $196.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.