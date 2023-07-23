Acala Token (ACA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.06 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $53.14 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0689 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00021653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017150 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014112 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,898.23 or 1.00038428 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Acala Token

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,391,666 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 771,391,666 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06839578 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $4,087,570.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

