ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.57.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,410 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $93,376.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,224 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,618,339 shares of company stock worth $76,623,219 over the last 90 days. 13.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $94,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

