Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,399,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236,200 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.88% of Aflac worth $348,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,965,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,249,000 after purchasing an additional 186,548 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,590,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $72.41. 2,198,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,091. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.97. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.