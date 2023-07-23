Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Price Target Cut to $1.25 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Northland Securities from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Amarin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.73. Amarin has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Amarin by 66.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 129.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 24.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

