Analysts Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Price Target at $50.20

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

PBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.27. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.493 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.13%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

