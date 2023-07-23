Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 23rd (AAL, ACN, FITB, LVWR, MDXG, MOPHY, NGD, RSTGF, SP, UUU)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, July 23rd:
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $18.50 to $17.50.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $7.50 to $10.50.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
New Gold (NYSE:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 60 ($0.78).
SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
