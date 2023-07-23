Ankr (ANKR) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $257.84 million and $86.90 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017067 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014052 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,044.63 or 1.00029889 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02605956 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 217 active market(s) with $16,676,330.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

