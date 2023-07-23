Anson Funds Management LP Buys 10,000 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

TC Energy stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,965,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,526. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.80%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

