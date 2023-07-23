Anson Funds Management LP Buys New Shares in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,889,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,000. VNET Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1.28% of VNET Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in VNET Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VNET shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $2.90 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

VNET Group Stock Up 0.4 %

VNET traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 1,042,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,169. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. VNET Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.83.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.72 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNET Group Profile

(Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.