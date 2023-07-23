Anson Funds Management LP Invests $2.63 Million in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 111,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,456,000 after purchasing an additional 47,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
Univar Solutions Stock Performance
Univar Solutions stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.93. 1,881,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.66. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $36.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.
Univar Solutions Company Profile
Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.
