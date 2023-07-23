Anson Funds Management LP Makes New Investment in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,837,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,931,000 after buying an additional 170,361 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 315,858 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 700,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 145,726 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 567,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 1,226.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 459,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 424,762 shares during the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Price Performance

Shares of USCT remained flat at $10.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.

About TKB Critical Technologies 1

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

