Anson Funds Management LP Purchases Shares of 188,656 RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 188,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,619,000. RB Global comprises 1.7% of Anson Funds Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 0.10% of RB Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in RB Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RB Global by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James raised shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. OTR Global raised shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Insider Activity at RB Global

RB Global Stock Performance

In other RB Global news, Director Robert George Elton acquired 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at $79,654.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 18,522 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.68. 770,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.92.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.74). RB Global had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

