Anson Funds Management LP Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

PayPal Trading Down 0.0 %

PYPL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.99. 25,514,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,910,526. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

