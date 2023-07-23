Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Boosted by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for about 1.9% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AON by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.20.

Insider Activity

AON Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AON traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $340.90. 2,135,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,325. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

