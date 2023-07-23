Apollo Currency Price Up 7.2% This Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $538,179.20 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00045279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013977 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

