Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,142.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,105,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,926,000 after buying an additional 1,016,938 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 527,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 252,740 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 183,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,814,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,532,000 after purchasing an additional 162,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after buying an additional 121,346 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGF stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $16.87.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.