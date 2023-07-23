Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SKY opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.67. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

