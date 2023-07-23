Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.