Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,155,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $21,036,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $2,138,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,393,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDS opened at $33.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $57.07.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

