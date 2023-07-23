Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 125 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $562.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.09. The stock has a market cap of $216.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $664.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.86.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

