Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.42 and a one year high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

