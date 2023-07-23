Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ARTW opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art's-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTW. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

