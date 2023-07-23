Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.94. Ashford has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashford will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.