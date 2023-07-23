Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ AWH opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 695,844 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 100,727 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.