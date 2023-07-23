Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ AWH opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
Further Reading
