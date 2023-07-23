Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In related news, Director R Jay Gerken purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Jay Gerken purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,518.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

Associated Banc Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

