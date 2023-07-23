Astar One Day Volume Tops $4.08 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Astar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $69.50 million and $4.08 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Astar has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

