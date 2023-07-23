AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

