aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on LIFE. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma Stock Up 2.0 %

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 8.75. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 313,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,301.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.