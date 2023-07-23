Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 308.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 42,212 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 37.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $237.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.