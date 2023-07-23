Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 218 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises 0.6% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18,443.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:HYD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.55. 854,736 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43.

Dividend Information

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

