Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 4.5% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.77. The company had a trading volume of 193,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,534. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.09. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $220.50 and a 12-month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

