Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.64.

SAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 827,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 76,218 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 12.7% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 185,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 93,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.