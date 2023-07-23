Bancor Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Bancor has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $58.50 million and $1.77 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021472 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017043 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014032 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,052.62 or 0.99879369 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Bancor

BNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,667,436 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi.

Buying and Selling Bancor

