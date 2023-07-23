Band Protocol (BAND) Price Up 5.7% This Week

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Band Protocol has a market cap of $162.50 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00004229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 136,653,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,853,060 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

