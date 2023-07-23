Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

