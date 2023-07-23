Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Announces Earnings Results

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05, reports. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.60 million.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of BHB traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. 27,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a market cap of $389.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.79. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $33.11.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

