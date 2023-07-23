Barclays Raises SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $146.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $134.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $158.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. SAP has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $145.10.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. SAP had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is 89.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

