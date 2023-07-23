Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a reduce rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

BAYRY opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $15.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 18.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4302 per share. This is a boost from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.88%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

