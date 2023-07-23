BCGM Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 20.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 20,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $2,002,000. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 32,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.40. 24,149,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,248,060. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

